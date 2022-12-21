(MONTROSE, Colo.) — Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is working on moving wilderness use permits for Red Rock Canyon at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park online with www.recreation.gov in 2023.

Previously wilderness use permits for Red Rocky Canyon were available through a mail-in lottery only. The proposed wilderness use permits will have a $10 fee and the permit holder will also need to pay the park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle or provide a valid Interagency Annual/Senior/Military Pass number at the time of purchase.

To minimize resource impacts and maintain wilderness character, wilderness use permits will be issued for no more than two nights and for a group of up to four people per night. Permits will be available for a total of 15 users per day/night.

Public comments on the plan are being accepted at the park planning website, from December 19, 2022, through January 19, 2023. Comments can also be mailed to: Superintendent (Red Rock Canyon comments), Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.