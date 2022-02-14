Public assistance program accepting applications for community aid

DENVER – FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is providing funding reimbursement to state and local governments and certain private, nonprofit organizations to restore public infrastructure that supports public health and safety.

Emergency work and permanent work are the two projects that the program is looking to support. Emergency work projects include the following: debris removal and emergency protective measures such as sheltering and threats to public health and safety. Permanent work projects include the following: repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities like roads, bridges, public utilities, water treatment and electrical plants, government buildings and parks.

The PA process begins with the state conducting applicant briefings to explain the program and provide high-level information to all potential applicants. After briefings, government entities or private nonprofits can requests for public assistance to FEMA to seek PA funding. FEMA and the State then review the requests and determine eligibility.

Once approved, FEMA assigns a Program Delivery Manager to each applicant to work to identify potential projects, collect information and answer the applicant’s questions throughout the grant process. Project development is a collaborative effort between FEMA, the state and the applicant. The program also encourages efforts to prevent facilities from being damaged again in the future.

The FEMA PA program is a cost-share reimbursement program. The applicant does the work, provides documentation to FEMA and the state and then FEMA reimburses the federal cost share. The federal cost share of assistance is not less than 75% of the eligible cost. The remaining cost is shared between the state and the applicant. Colorado provides 12.5% of the 25% for non-state applicants as part of the Boulder County disaster declaration.

Grant awards will not duplicate assistance from other federal programs or insurance proceeds and must comply with all environmental, historic preservation and floodplain management laws.

For more information about the program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.