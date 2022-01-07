Public asked to offer feedback on ConnectCOS Transportation Plan, Platte Avenue Corridor Studies

COLORADO SPRING – The City of Colorado Springs is asking the public to fill out online comment cards to offer feedback on the ConnectCOS Transportation Plan and Platte Avenue Corridor Studies.

The public can learn more about the projects by reviewing a pre-recorded public meeting and presentation materials with details, potential ConnectCOS projects and more.

The Platte Avenue team will be hosting office hours to meet virtually with the public. Interested individuals will not need to pre-register for office hours but may join at their convenience as attendance for the full hour is not required.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions that people may have with virtual community office hours available on the following dates:

January 6, 2021, 3 pm – 4 pm MST

January 6, 2021, 4 pm – 5 pm MST

January 10, 2021, 4 pm – 5 pm MST

January 10, 2021, 5 pm – 6 pm MST

Links to the public meeting, presentation materials, comment cards, and how to attend the Virtual Community Office Hours can be found on the project websites: ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS and ColoradoSprings.gov/PlatteAveCorridor.