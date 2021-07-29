PteroDynamics plans new location in Colorado Springs

DENVER– PteroDynamics, an aircraft design and manufacturing company, announced that it has selected Colorado Springs for its new company research and development location.

Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to create 186 jobs with an annual average salary of $120,645 which is 233 percent higher than the average wage in El Paso County.

Colorado governor Jared Polis said that he believes the announcement and the jobs that will come with it will strengthen Colorado Spring’s aerospace reputation.

“Colorado possesses a unique blend of military installations and commands, private aerospace companies, academic and research institutions, and government entities. This unique environment has made Colorado the top state in the nation for private aerospace employment per capita and second in total private aerospace employment,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.

CEO of PteroDynamics Matthew Graczyk said that he believes that Colorado Springs will allow for further innovation and talent for its new research and development facility.