Protecting elections & businesses are priorities for Colorado’s election chief

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold says election officials and workers around the state are facing threats at unprecedented rates. The threats have inspired a large chunk of her legislative priorities laid out during a press conference Monday.

“We have seen threats against election workers in the State of Colorado aimed at both Republicans and Democrats,” Griswold said.

A slate of bills, only one of which has been introduced in the session so far, aims to address the security of both the election process and the people operating those elections.

The “Securing Our Voting Systems and Election Infrastructure Act” has not been introduced yet but would strengthen laws that protect systems and software around elections, increase protections for whistleblowers as well as improve the security infrastructure for the state’s voting system.

This bill comes as Griswold’s office investigates two county clerks in Colorado, from Elbert and Mesa Counties, for breaching security protocols for election security. Both are Republicans, but Griswold points to the other 62 county clerks in the state as an example of local election officials’ power of integrity.

“The majority of clerks [in Colorado] are Republicans and they do an outstanding job,” she said.

The only bill to be introduced in regard to the security of election officials and the process is the “Vote Without Fear Act” in House Bill 22-1086. If passed, the legislation would prohibit the open carry of a firearm within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot drop-off location.

Griswold is working with State Senators Brittany Peterson and Faith Winter as well as State House Representatives Steven Woodrow and Jennifer Bacon, all Democrats, in introducing two more bills.

One would close what Griswold sees as a loophole for protection for elected leaders from Colorado State Patrol. Currently, CSP protection can only be granted to the Governor and Lieutenant Governor, and passing the pending bill would increase that access to statewide officeholders as well as allow state representatives and senators to request help, if they receive a threat.

Next, the “Election Official Protection Act” would provide more protection through added penalties for people who threaten, retaliate or release the private information of election officials. It comes as tensions around the election process are driving election workers from their careers.

“These threats are an attack on democracy. Election officials across the country are considering retirement in unprecedented numbers which could be a major barrier to election administration,” Griswold stated.

FOX21 News gave Republican lawmakers a day heads-up to respond to Griswold’s priorities, but no one was made available.

One bill supported by Griswold has support from one conservative lawmaker. State Senator Kevin Priola, a Republican representing Adams County is co-sponsor on 22-034 to address fraud against businesses in the filing documents to the Secretary of State’s office.

Another bill aimed to help businesses, 22-1001, would reduce filing fees to the SoS office. Conservatives have criticized that legislation for only waiving fees for one year.

“Businesses can thrive in the United States because of democracy and the rule of law. Democracy and the Rule of Law make the American Dream possible,” Griswold said.

The last ask from Griswold is for more money. Her budget request to the state legislature for her office, included $1.5 million to fund a revamp of the state’s campaign finance reporting system. She hopes providing a new system for the public to use will be easier to use and increase transparency.

“Transparency in political spending is a key component to combatting corruption,” Griswold said.