Protect your bike: CSPD warns cyclists to secure their bikes as thefts continue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As bike thefts continue around the city, police are urging bicyclists to protect their property by properly securing their bikes.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, every year thousands of bikes are stolen from The Springs while 2 million bikes are stolen in North America. With that in mind, police suggest riders use “heavy duty” bike locks to secure their rides when not using them.

Police say U-Locks, also known as D-Locks, are some of the best pieces of equipment to use when it comes to securing bikes.

However, no lock will prevent theft if it hasn’t been properly attached to the bike. The police department reminds bicyclists to place locks on their bike’s frame, not the wheel. When a lock is placed on the wheel, thieves can take the bike apart and leave you with your lock and one small piece of your bike.

If your bike is stolen, you can report it by calling 9-1-1 for emergencies or (719) 444-7000 for non-emergencies.