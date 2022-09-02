COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake in Memorial Park has reopened as of Friday, Sept. 2, after results of the latest test showed lower levels of E. coli.

The lake was closed Thursday, after a positive test for E. coli, so the lake water was tested a second time on Thursday, and results were received Friday morning. The acceptable level for E. coli is 235 organisms per 100 milliliters, and Friday’s results showed 14.6 organisms per 100 milliliters.

“Shortly after the first sample was taken for testing, a routine water treatment was performed on Wednesday evening, which likely helped improve the water quality,” said Erik Rodriguez, health, safety, and environmental specialist with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. “It’s great news that Prospect Lake will be open for one of our city’s most popular events, the Labor Day Lift Off.”

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, elevated E. coli concentrations may result from:

Fecal waste from swimmers

Pets or wildlife

Improperly disposed of dirty diapers

Excessive runoff from rain or flood

Runoff from urban, suburban, or rural areas

Malfunctioning septic systems.

For additional information about E. coli, including symptoms of infection, visit the CDC‘s website.