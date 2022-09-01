COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to the public following a positive test for E. coli, according to the city.

Water samples drawn on Aug. 31 showed elevated concentrations of E. coli at 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters. The acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters.

The lake was retested by the city and will receive a second round of test results on Sept. 2. The city says the lake could be reopened based on the new test results. Throughout the year, the lake is tested weekly.

During the closure, the following activities are prohibited:

Swimming

Bathing

Paddle boarding

Tubing

Water skiing

Non-motorized boating of any kind

Fishing areas will remain open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove all innards. No pets will be allowed.

Signs will be posted around the lake alerting the public of the closure.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), high E. coli concentrations may result from: