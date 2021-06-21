Prosecution rests in cold case murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The prosecution rested its case Monday in the ongoing murder trial of Michael Whyte, who is accused of killing a Fort Carson soldier more than 30 years ago.

Related Content Trial begins in 1987 murder of Ft. Carson soldier

Before closing Monday, prosecutors called a few more witnesses to the stand, including a DNA expert from the U.S. Army Crime Lab who testified for hours. She focused extensively on the DNA profiles that were found on several pieces of evidence which matched to both Darlene Krashoc, the victim, and Michael Whyte, the suspect.

The defense attempted to poke holes in the credibility of the evidence by pointing out issues with labeling, missing evidence and possible contamination.

The defense also requested that the judge dismiss all charges against Whyte which the judge denied.

Whyte was informed of his right to testify in his case or to remain silent, but he did not make a decision Monday. The judge said he would give Whyte some time to consider his options and the topic will be revisited Wednesday when the trial resumes with the defense calling its first witness to the stand.