Proposed parking meter increases for downtown Colorado Springs

Parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs could see an increase come the new year due to a push by the parking enterprise that runs the downtown area.

“People say we have a parking problem, I think we have a parking opportunity. We generally in the industry want an 85% occupancy on the street,” said Scott Lee, the parking enterprise director.

They are looking to increase the per hour rate by 25 cents each year for the next five years. By 2025 they predict the parking will be $1.25 per hour.

“It’s so those people who are short duration parkers can get those close up spots and longer-term parkers will find the garage so it is more affordable for them,” said Lee.

They said the garages will also have a steady increase but it will still be cheaper than the meter spots.

“We don’t want to get to Denver’s rates where they are charging $5.00 an hour. But we do need to be charging more than the dollar or 75 cents an hour we are now,” said Lee.

But some people, like Edward Overmyer, who parks downtown a couple of times a week said the price increase is just turning the meters into piggy banks.

“I heard they are proposing to raise the price on the parking meters which I think is a big mistake for the public because who wants to pay more,” said Overmyer.

Lee said they are bringing the proposal to council later this summer. He said he hopes the plan will go into affect January 1, 2020.