(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For some, Proposition 126, which would pave the way for liquor distribution straight to the customer, has been a long time coming.

“It’s very convenient, easy and it specifically helps the bottom line and helps the small restaurateur,” said John Jaramillo, president of the Hispanic Restaurant Association.

Prop 126 would allow third parties to deliver alcohol from any sort of restaurant or retail establishment.

“Kind of levels the playing field,” Jaramillo said. “Opens the competition door to which we’re all for. Because right now, you have to be for the bigger restaurants that can afford the employee, the car liability insurance, all those things.”

Those for it said it gives smaller restaurants an added boost who may have suffered through the pandemic.

“Our mission statement is to advocate on behalf of the Hispanic restaurant to open and operate the restaurants effectively and efficiently. And effectively and efficiently means provide additional avenues or revenue streams for them to operate long-term,” Jaramillo said.

With the combination of Propositions 124, 125 and 126, smaller liquor stores said it could be the perfect storm to do some major damage.

“My family’s been in this business since the early sixties,” said co-owner of Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Josh Robinson. “And, it would be such a dramatic change in market forces, that I don’t know how we would adjust, to be honest.”

Business owners said the proposition will eliminate protections with adding a third party such as Uber Eats, Door Dash or Instacart.

“There are states where they already are allowed to do this kind of selling,” Robinson said. “And it’s been shown over and over and over again that they don’t do so responsibly.”

Robinson said businesses who do their own deliveries train their drivers to know how to check ID’s and to not make sales to already intoxicated people.

“We spend a lot of time and effort making sure that we sell responsibly,” Robinson said. “And, you know, some of these mega-corporations, you know, will not go through the time and effort that we do to make sure that they’re selling responsibly.”