DENVER (KDVR) — Proposition 125, which legalizes wine sales in Colorado grocery and convenience stores, has passed by popular vote, according to the Associated Press.

The ballot initiative makes it legal for vendors to sell wine in any establishment that is licensed to sell full-strength beer, including grocery and convenience stores. Liquor must still be purchased at a licensed liquor store. About 80% of states now allow wine sales in grocery stores.

The measure passed despite objections that it would favor large grocery chains.

Public opinion mostly supported legalizing wine sales in grocery stores but had shifted as opponents got their message out about the possible economic impact. If grocers sold wine, opponents said, they would corner the market and put family-owned liquor stores out of business.

Supporters touted the convenience for consumers, saying those buying wine should be able to buy wine without having to make an extra stop while running errands.

Immediately ahead of the vote, the majority of Colorado voters wanted more options for their alcohol purchases, according to the results of a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll conducted Oct. 26-29.

The poll showed 53.9% of Coloradans of all political affiliations would approve Proposition 125. Another 37.3% said they oppose the measure, while 8.8% said they are still unsure.

A separate poll in September showed 57.8% supporting the measure, a larger majority than the more recent poll. Meanwhile, the share of voters who would oppose it grew substantially, from 26.3% to 37.3%.