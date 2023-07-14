(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As summer heat is spiking, so are utilities bills. But there’s a few programs with Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) that make it easy to start saving now.

Just by signing up for these programs, you instantly get a $50 credit to connect your thermostat to the system.

The Peak Energy Rewards program makes small adjustments to your thermostat during days of highest demand.

“And during those really expensive hours of electricity generation in the late afternoon, we can pre-cool your house, let it ride through the period of expensive power and then pick up on the other end,” said Gabriel Caunt with Springs Utilities.

Homes and businesses who have smart thermostats can enroll in the program. Participants agree to brief adjustments of four degrees or less to their thermostat during peak electric demand periods from May 1 through Sept. 30.

“Most customers don’t notice when we run these events and it helps save us a lot of money on the power purchase, helps us keep rates low.”

Adjustments to thermostats typically last no more than four hours and will not occur on weekends or holidays, except in the event of a system emergency. You can also opt out of the adjustments when Springs Utilities pushes them out.

Springs Utilities pays an additional $25 each year you’re in the program, on top of the $50 enrollment credit you get.

Over 7,000 people enrolled in the first year. CSU said reaching 30,000 people will allow the city to stop using one of their generators, creating cleaner energy city-wide.

Installing a smart thermostat is another way to score a rebate. And it can automatically adjust settings when you’re not home to help you save.

Click here for energy saving tips during the summer.

Some small things you can do: