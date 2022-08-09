COLORADO SPRINGS — A procession was held early Tuesday morning for fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty during an officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the procession began at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and ended at a local care center. From the care center the body of Deputy Peery will then be transported to an undisclosed funeral home for final preparations.

Deputy Peery was fatally wounded on Sunday, August 7, while responding to a shots fired call on Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County. The incident according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), also took the life of an unidentified woman.

The suspect, 33-year-old John Paz was found dead after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.