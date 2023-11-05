(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Southern Colorado witnessed a powerful display of unity as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets, making their voices heard and demanding an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. On Sunday, Nov. 5, people gathered in Pueblo and Colorado Springs, fervently calling for a cessation of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The protesters were equipped with a plethora of homemade signs, bearing messages such as “Bombs Made in Colorado Are Killing Kids in Gaza,” “Ceasefire Now,” and “Pueblo to Palestine: Colonization Kills.” These signs reflected their deep concern about the violence on the other side of the world, emphasizing that the geographical distance should not diminish the significance of their cause.

“Here in Colorado, it doesn’t affect us in any way if we don’t let it. But that’s a privilege. And we have to use our privilege to speak out and to make sure our representatives don’t keep sending money to support murder,” said Catherin Bristow, who showed up to the protest in downtown Colorado Springs with her sister Elizabeth.

Chants reverberated through the crowd, with demonstrators fervently proclaiming, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” The atmosphere was charged with a shared sense of outrage as pro-Palestine demonstrators in Pueblo and Colorado Springs stood united in their passionate demands.

One speaker in Pueblo expressed solidarity, stating, “We stand with you. We admire your strength and power.”

In Colorado Springs, protester Adam Awadallah articulated the underlying motivation, saying, “We’re raising our voices for those who are suffering… People are being abducted and having their civil liberties taken from them. That’s why we’re out here because this goes against democracy.”

Clarissa Gonzalez, another protester in Colorado Springs, voiced her desire to be on the right side of history, noting her pride in the large turnout of people advocating for justice.

The protesters’ central demands included an immediate ceasefire and an end to the siege in Gaza. They also called on their representatives to stop sending aid to Israel.

In Pueblo, the rally unfolded in front of the Christopher Columbus monument, while in Colorado Springs, the protest occurred outside Senator John Hickenlooper’s office.

“We want folks in our government to stop taking money and sending arms to Israel to kill more people. I think part of that is coming right to their offices… and making sure they know people care about this issue,” said Irina Amouzou, a Colorado Springs protester.

The conflict in the Middle East has taken a devastating toll, with more than 1,400 lives lost, including civilians and soldiers.

Amber Ernst, who was sitting on a bench at the protest folding paper, shared her unique initiative to create origami cranes in memory of the victims. She aims to craft a crane for each victim and personally transport them to Washington, D.C. to symbolize the collective mourning and calls for peace. Ernst says if you would like to join her in making cranes for victims you can email her at megalopsycha@gmail.com and she says she will send over information.

The protesters emphasized that their cause is rooted in the defense of human rights and not an expression of anti-Semitism or opposition to Judaism. Demonstrators like Adam Awadallah made it clear that they are advocating for the rights of all people.

For some attendees, the demonstrations held personal significance due to their connections to the affected regions. Elizabeth Bristow expressed her concerns for a friend with family in the West Bank, highlighting the urgency of spreading awareness and advocating for change.

Both protests culminated in a unified march through the cities, carrying a singular message: “Free Palestine, stop the war, end the occupation,” echoing the sentiments of Catherine Bristow.