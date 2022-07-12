COLORADO SPRINGS — The 17th Annual Pro Football Camp kicked off on Tuesday at John Venezia Community Park.

The camp gives kids a chance to rub elbows with the pros, and teaches them the skills to maybe even become one in the future. Past and current NFL Athletes joined members of the community to volunteer their time coaching kids in football skills, drills and scrimmages, as well as character building.

Current and Former NFL athletes not only teach football skills but they also share their experiences of what it takes to play at the highest level. Pro Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all kids. Girls and boys ages 7 -14 can attend and scholarship assistance is available.

One more session is available on Wednesday, details can be found at profootballcamp.com.

There will also be a “Praise with the Pros” event on Wednesday, July 13 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Calvary Worship Center, 501 Castle Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80904.

At the event, which is free and open to the public, NFL athletes will share their how their faith has impacted their athletic careers, and share in worship with the community.