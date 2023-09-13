DENVER (KDVR) — The nation’s eyes were truly on Boulder for the University of Colorado Buffaloes home opener. FOX Sports said 8.73 million viewers watched CU take down the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Deion Sanders’ home turf debut.

Saturday’s electric game was record-breaking in more ways than one. The game was sold out with 51,241 people in attendance. It was the highest attendance at the field in 15 years, according to the team on social media.

Coach Prime’s Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska with a final score of 36-14. And according to FOX, it had the highest viewership for a Pac-12 regular season game on the network.

The network was ready for the attention as FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show was broadcast from the university’s Farrand Field. The pregame show will be back for a second week in a row for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and Colorado State University.

Aside from being the most-watched Pac-12 game on FOX, the program said it was the 10th most-watched regular season college football game and the second most-streamed college football game in FOX history.

Other news outlets were reporting that overall, the CU vs. Nebraska game was the most-watched college football game of the week. However, according to Sports Business Journal reporter Austin Karp, the Texas vs. Alabama upset took the number one spot by a slim margin with 8.76 million viewers.

Due to the telecast between ESPN and ESPN2, Texas’ big win was the most-watched game of Week 2.

The Buffs are now ranked No. 18 going into Week 3, and Sanders is expecting more from his 2-0 team.

“We want to exceed expectations,” Sanders said. “If the expectation is to win, we may understand that — so let’s exceed that. Whatever the expectation is, let’s exceed that individually and combined as a team.”

Kickoff for the Rocky Mountain Showdown is at 8 p.m.