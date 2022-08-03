EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has completed the requested recounts in four Republican races in the state, and the outcome of each race remains unchanged.

The candidates who requested recounts are Peter Lupia; candidate for the County Clerk and Recorder, Rae Ann Weber; candidate for the County Coroner, Lynda Zamora Wilson; candidate for State Senator District 9, and Tina Peters; candidate for Colorado Secretary of State.

“When a candidate takes their prerogative to request a recount, our office ensures the process is conducted with professionalism, accuracy and transparency,” said Clerk Chuck Broerman. “Overall, the recount was robust, done with great care and detail. It was precise and all ballots were accounted for on behalf of the candidates, their supporters, and El Paso County citizens.”

Previously, Clerk Broerman had noted that El Paso County is unique due to the fact there were four recounts to be conducted simultaneously. It is the only county in the state that had multiple requested recounts.

During the recount, the bipartisan appointed Canvass Board and interested parties who requested the recount were present during the entire process. The Logic and Accuracy test completed prior to the recount was comprehensive and passed with 100% accuracy.

The recount did not alter the outcome for any of the races. The minimal changes noted below are attributed to the extra level of scrutiny and review relating to undervotes, as required by Colorado Recount Law. This is not attributed to the operation of the election equipment, said the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The final recount results for the local races are as follows:

Republican Party Primary Secretary of State

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Tina Peters 31,195 32.35% +1 31,196 Mike O’Donnell 23,774 24.66% +2 23,776 Pam Anderson 41,450 42.99% +2 41,452

Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Lynda Zamora Wilson 10,378 33.64% 0 10,378 Paul Lundeen 20,470 66.36% +1 20,471

Republican Party Primary Clerk and Recorder

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Peter Lupia 33,652 35.57% +3 33,655 Steve Schleiker 60,966 64.43% +2 60,968

Republican Party Primary County Coroner

Candidate Votes Percentage Recount Vote Change Total Votes Rae Ann Weber 32,670 34.05% +5 32,675 Leon Kelly 63,266 65.95% 0 63,266

“Citizens of El Paso County can be proud of our election team and bipartisan election judges. Due to the uniqueness and complexity of this requested recount, while conducting it in a polarized environment, has provided them the opportunity to showcase the professionalism they exude, daily,” said Clerk Broerman.

“These individuals continue to demonstrate the utmost integrity and dedication in providing accurate, fair, and verifiable elections and often do not get the credit and thanks, they truly deserve. I’m proud of the work everyone did in completing this recount, including a retesting of the tabulation machines to verify accuracy.”