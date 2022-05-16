COLORADO SPRINGS — Under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), approximately 5,400 ballots were sent to registered Democratic, Republican, and Unaffiliated voters for the Primary Election.

These voters with special circumstances include military and their dependents living out of state, and voters who reside out of the country. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office pays special attention to these voters, because the highest amount of active UOCAVA voters in the State of Colorado reside in the Pikes Peak Region.

“Due to the length of time required for UOCAVA voters to receive and return their ballots, the law ensures they will have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We have staff dedicated to work with these voters and provide them the information they need to successfully participate in this important election.”

Not only do UOCAVA voters receive their ballots earlier, they also have an extended time to return their ballot to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Whereas local voters must return their ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count, UOCAVA ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day will count if they arrive as late as eight days after the election.

UOCAVA voters can vote and return their ballot by mail, fax or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.