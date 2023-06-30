Previously convicted drug distributor arrested again

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman previously convicted for drug distribution has been arrested again on similar charges Friday, June 30, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

41-year-old, Melanie Palumbo, was arrested for two counts of violation of Colorado Revised Statute 18-18-405, Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl) and six counts of violation of Colorado Revised Statute 18-6-401, Child Abuse, according to PPD. Palumbo was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., PPD executed a search warrant for narcotics distribution in the 2200 block of Spruce Street.

When the home was searched, police found distribution amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, per PPD.

In October 2022, Palumbo was convicted of two counts of violation of Colorado Revised Statute 18-18-405, Unlawful Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and received probation.