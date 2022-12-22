COLORADO SPRINGS – According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 10 Americans have diabetes and one in three have pre-diabetes.

Dr. Chris Perron, chiropractor, health coach and author of “The Simple Plan: 7 Habits for Healthy Living”, said Type 2 Diabetes can lead to serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss and kidney disease.

He has created a five-point diabetic assessment of signs he said people should watch out for.

5 Point Diabetic Assessment

Obesity Frequent Urination Excessive Thirst Excessive Hunger Blurred Vision

Perron said Type 2 Diabetes is typically a self-inflicted disease, but it can possibly be prevented through healthy living. In the above video he explains five simple ways to fight back against Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes.

For more information and to contact Dr. Perron visit his website.