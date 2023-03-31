(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A fire is burning in the Park and Teller County areas, evacuations have been ordered and a press conference is expected early Friday, March 31.

At the last update on Thursday, March 30, just before 9 p.m. the fire was at 1,047 acres, and a graphic was shared by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) showing the fire moving northwest.

Evacuations and pre-evacuations have been ordered due to dangerous winds and unpredictable shifts in wind strength and direction.

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

On Thursday at around 10:52 a.m. the fire was reported behind the Florissant Fossil Beds. Throughout the day evacuations were ordered as the fire grew in size and spread northwest.

“Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately,” said TCSO.

Evacuation Shelters and locations are available. Call the evacuation line at (719) 836-4200 for updates.

TCSO is holding a press conference at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.