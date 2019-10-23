Live Now
President Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’

News

by: FOX31 KDVR

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 9th Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on October 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump said Wednesday a wall is being built in Colorado.

“We’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” he said.

Trump made the remark at an event in Pittsburgh. He was speaking to the Marcelus Shale Coalition, a group that promotes natural gas production.

The president likely misspoke, as he had just been speaking about border wall plans along New Mexico’s southern border.

“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he said immediately before talking about Colorado.

The president went on to say the wall would be built in Texas as well.

The crowd applauded following the statements about the wall.

“We’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they’re getting the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” Trump said.

Colorado is bordered to the south by New Mexico and Oklahoma.

