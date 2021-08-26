President Biden releases statement on Women’s Equality Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– President Biden released a statement today regarding Women’s Equality Day reflecting on the fact that one hundred and one years ago, the 19th Amendment was ratified.

This amendment made it clear that no citizen of the United States can be denied their right to vote, regardless of race, sexuality, gender identity, etc.

Unfortunately, it took another 25 years before Americans of color could have their voting rights secured by law, as well as another ten years before all voters were represented in the language that they speak.



President Biden said the following in his statement:

But the struggle to ensure that every American is able to exercise their right to vote continues, especially for women of color. In the years prior to the 2020 election and in the months since, we have seen a wave of shameless attacks on voting — burdening a constitutional right with obstacles that overwhelmingly impact voters of color, low-income communities, and people with disabilities. These tactics are nothing new. But they are an affront to our most cherished values and rights as a Nation.

He added the following:

In fulfillment of my Administration’s commitment to equality for all, we are focused not only on the sacred right to vote, but on making sure that all Americans have the opportunity to fully participate in our society. It is long past time we pass the Equal Rights Amendment, to enshrine the principle of gender equality in our Constitution, because no one’s rights should be denied on account of sex. On Women’s Equality Day, we recognize the unique challenges and barriers women face, and the rights that need defending and strengthening. These rights include a woman’s constitutional right to reproductive freedom and access to health care, regardless of zip code or income — and the right of every woman and girl to live free from violence, whether online, in the home, at school, or in the workplace. To ensure that women are treated fairly in our economy and in the workforce, we are also committed to fighting for pay equity, combating discrimination in the workplace, and passing family-friendly policies that help women and all of us manage caregiving and career responsibilities.

According to a Pew Research Center study conducted in 2020, the wage gap has begun to shrink for workers ages 25 to 34. Women ages 25 to 34 earned $0.93 for every dollar. In a 2020 survey also conducted by Pew, 45% of individuals who claimed that it was important for women to have equal rights with men volunteered equal pay as a reference point of what a society with gender equality might look like.

To read President Biden’s full address on Women’s Equality Day, click here.