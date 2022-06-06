COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor to serve as U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado.

Taylor has served as Pueblo County Sheriff since 2007. He worked to implement a compliance auditing process within the Sheriff’s office and helped open an Emergency Operations Center. Taylor also led bail reform efforts — both locally and within the state — and led the office through wildfires and floods.

Prior to serving as Sheriff, he served as an investigator in the Pueblo District Attorney’s office. He also worked as a patrolman in the Alamosa Police Department and served in the Navy. He obtained an AA from Adams State University, a BA from Colorado State University in Pueblo, and his JD from the University of Colorado School of Law.

“Sheriff Taylor has served Pueblo County with integrity and a commitment to justice,” said Senator Hickenlooper. “We’re glad President Biden has selected him to be the U.S. Marshal for Colorado.”

“Sheriff Kirk Taylor has diligently served Colorado for over 35 years to help keep our communities safe,” said Senator Bennet. “I’m confident that he will continue to pursue justice as a U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. I look forward to supporting his nomination throughout the confirmation process.”