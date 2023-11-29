(PUEBLO, Colo.) – CS Wind America Inc., the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world, had a special visitor on Wednesday, Nov. 29. President Joe Biden came to Pueblo to tour the facility and reflect on how ‘Bidenomics’ is investing in clean energy.

This is President Biden’s fifth visit to Colorado since taking office. Biden arrived in the steel city Wednesday as part of his Investing in America tour and to highlight how Bidenomics is creating jobs and opportunities in our state, specifically in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Earlier this year, CS Wind began a more than $200 million expansion to their Pueblo facility. President Biden directly attributed this growth to the Inflation Reduction Act and the President’s Bidenomics agenda.

“I made a promise to be the President for every American and I plan on keeping my promise,” President Joe Biden said. “Just this morning we learned that our economy grew by over 5% in the last quarter.”

The investments to expand CS Wind will create 850 new jobs in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District by 2026. The facility looks to expand to meet the increased demand for wind tower manufacturing and to continue to bring clean energy supply chains to the United States.

During Wednesday’s visit, Biden mentioned Republicans in Congress are trying to undermine his investments in their communities and working to block people from good jobs and opportunities.

“The historic investments we’re celebrating are in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s district, she’s one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement,” President Biden explained. “She, along with every single Republican colleague voted against the law that made these investments in jobs possible.”

FOX21 reached out to Representative Boebert for comment who said families in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are being crushed by Bidenomics.

“He’s going to Pueblo to tout the Inflation Reduction Act that we know didn’t reduce inflation,” Congresswoman Boebert explained. “It’s costing the taxpayers billions and billions of dollars.”

To which the President responded by saying, “Tell that to the 850 Coloradans who will get new jobs in Pueblo, tell that to the local economy that is going to benefit from this investment.”

President Biden says his administration will continue to deliver for workers and families in Colorado and across America, even if extreme Congressional Republicans put politics ahead of jobs and opportunities.

In a more in-depth reaction to the President’s visit, Rep. Boebert sent FOX21 the following statement.

“Families in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are being crushed by so-called ‘Bidenomics.’ On his watch, credit card debt, inflation, groceries, and gas prices have all reached record highs. These high prices are squeezing working class Coloradans and rural America. Rather than cutting wasteful federal spending and unleashing American energy production, Joe Biden continues to pander to radical extremists, lock up more land, and spend his time focused on campaign stunts and vacations rather than doing the job he was elected to do. Instead of touting the poorly named Inflation Reduction Act that mandated Green New Deal policies that cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, Joe Biden should work with me to get my Pueblo Jobs Act signed into law that will create 1,000 new jobs in Pueblo and help revitalize Southern Colorado’s economy.” Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Representative

Since beginning the expansion, CS Wind has more than doubled its workforce in Pueblo, hiring 500 new employees so far.

For more reaction to President Biden’s visit and to hear his full remarks, visit the attached articles in this post.