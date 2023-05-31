President Biden arrives in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Colorado Springs ahead of his commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday.

Air Force One arrived at Peterson Space Force Base around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday and was greeted by Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Thursday’s graduation ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. at Falcon Stadium. This is not the first time Biden has served as the Academy’s commencement speaker, but his first time as president. He spoke at the ceremony twice as Vice President, once in 2009 and again in 2014.

Following the ceremony and the hat toss, the Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a 30-minute aerial display over Falcon Stadium from about 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.