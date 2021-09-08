President and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships to be inducted into Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jay Cimino, President and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships, has become one of the first 50 members of the inaugural Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame.

According to Phil Long Dealerships, inductees were selected based on character, innovation, community service and dedication to the industry.

In a recent press release, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) said, “Cimino demonstrates leadership and dedication to his customers and community, and sets an example for other dealers and professionals. Cimino’s commitment to community service, which includes establishing many business and philanthropic programs to benefit his hometown of Trinidad, is his greatest legacy.”

Cimino credits his spirit of winning and service to his father. He described the importance of serving with loyalty, integrity and perseverance.

“My passion is to serve our customers and community, and motivate our employees to be the best they can be,” Cimino said. “Phil Long Dealerships has served Coloradans for their vehicle needs now for over 76 years, and though the dealerships’ success, we are able to impact communities across the state. I am honored to stand next to my fellow inductees who share the same commitment to the automotive industry and to those they serve.”

Earlier this year, Cimino was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. In addition to being in the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame, Cimino has been recognized as the Colorado Auto Dealer of the Year by CADA and was the Colorado nominee for the TIME Dealer of the Year Award in 2013, which is presented each year at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show.

“Being inducted into the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame is a true mark of excellence,” Anthony Brownlee, 2021 chair of the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame said. “This first group of inductees represents household names from throughout Colorado who are an inspiration to us all, and Jay Cimino exemplifies the innovation, community service and dedication to his customers that have come to exemplify CADA and members of this Hall.”

The inaugural group of inductees into the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame will be honored during the Denver Auto Show’s 12th Annual Preview Gala. The Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame dinner will be held at Elitch Gardens, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, just outside the Denver Auto Show before the Preview Gala.