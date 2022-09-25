COLORADO SPRINGS — A local dance studio is sharing the art of traditional Mexican dance, also known as Folklórico, with the community to preserve Hispanic culture for future generations.

Ballet Folklórico de Barajas has been teaching in Colorado Springs for the past 12 years. It’s students are taught Folklórico from various regions throughout Mexico such as Jalisco, Polkas, Veracruz, Taumalipas, Chiapas, and Michoacan, according to Ballet Folklórico de Barajas.

“It’s a way to remember our past, remember our heritage as generations pass on and on and on…,” said Conrad Gonzales, Instructor at Ballet Folklórico de Barajas.

To enroll in classes, the dance studio requires a $30 dollar enrollment fee and an ongoing $25 dollar monthly fee for dance students. Reduced tuition assistance is available upon request.

If you want to see Folklórico live, Ballet Folklórico de Barajas will perform at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum (CSPM) for Day of Dance Family Fun Day on Oct. 8. at 11 a.m. CSPM says there will be over nine local dance studios for the community to enjoy free performances, activity booths and workshops.

On Nov. 13, Ballet Folklórico de Barajas will have a dance recital at the Colorado Springs Historic City Auditorium from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Doors will be open at 12:30 p.m.