(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing for two prescribed burns, scheduled to take place between October 2022 and April 2023.

BLM said the Deer Haven area is slated for a prescribed burn about 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road, and west of County Road 69 in northern Fremont County. Approximately 177 acres of BLM-managed land will be treated.

The north side of Waugh Mountain, about 26 miles northwest of Cañon City, and 20 miles northeast of Salida is the second prescribed burn area. About 152 acres of land will be treated.

Both projects are targeting fuels like ponderosa pine, Gambel oak, decadent grasses, and other ground fuel that has built up since the last treatments.

BLM said the burns will create a mosaic of burned and unburned areas which is intended to reduce conifer encroachment in grass parks while improving forage for wildlife and domestic livestock. Burns also help create various stages of plant succession, which is “critical to the health of the fire-adapted ecosystems.

According to BLM, smoke will be visible from the burns throughout the day of the burn and may linger with cooler temperatures in the evening. Firefighters will be on-site throughout the day of burning and will periodically patrol the burns for several days afterward.