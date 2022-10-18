(MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo.) — The United States Forest Service (USFS) of Pike and San Isabel National Forests tweeted about a prescribed burn that is taking place in the Black Mountain area, which is in Moffat County near Craig in northwest Colorado.

USFS also alerted the public that prescribed fire managers are using a helicopter to conduct aerial ignitions in the Black Mountain area, “resulting in increased smoke production.”

USFS said that ignitions would continue through the day on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after firefighters completed a test fire in the San Carlos Ranger District. USFS said smoke was visible from Highway 69 and surrounding areas.

Courtesy: United States Forest Service Pike and San Isabel

USFS said people should check with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for air quality and to also stay indoors if they have respiratory issues. Updates on the prescribed burn can be found on Twitter using the hashtag #BlackMtnRX.