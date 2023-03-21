(CAÑON CITY, Colo) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Deer Haven area, which is about 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road, and west of County Road 69 in northern Fremont County.

BLM said that approximately 107 acres of BLM land will be treated to reduce accumulated hazardous fuel and improve wildlife habitat.

According to BLM, prescribed burns help preserve the health of forests and wildlife by removing materials that degrade habitats and contribute to the severity of wildfires.

The prescribed burn may take multiple days or sets of days to complete.

The prescribed burn will begin as soon as scheduling, weather, and fuel moisture conditions permit. BLM will let those in the area know before a prescribed burn begins across their social media pages, BLM has a Colorado Twitter and Facebook page, along with a Twitter and Facebook page for fires in Colorado specifically.

BLM said smoke from the planned ignition will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.

Firefighters will be on-site throughout the day of ignition and will periodically patrol the burn for several days afterward.