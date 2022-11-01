(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fort Carson Mountain Post will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tuesday, Nov. 1 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Carson says the Fort Carson Fire Department, Southern Colorado Wildland Fire Team, and Colorado Springs Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn at an installation range from 10:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Fort Carson said smoke will likely be visible from Highway 115.

Concerns about the prescribed burn can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849 or (719) 526-1246.