(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — Brick Fest Live, an event that hosts the most life-size models made from tens of thousands of bricks will be in Colorado Springs on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Presale registration is now open.

Hands-on attractions will include a Minecraft Zone for participants to add their own imaginative creations to blocky terrains in a collaborative building layout. You can get creative with bricks that shine under blacklight in the Glow Zone’s exclusive glow-in-the-dark experience or build your name into the Graffiti Wall.

Brick Fest Live will feature contestants from the LEGO Masters TV show along with cosplayers and special guest appearances. The event will also have a giant brick pit where guests can dive into a pit of over 200,000 colorful bricks.

