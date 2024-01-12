(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Following Governor Jared Polis’ disaster declaration for the upcoming cold snap, officials in El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) provided tips for people to stay safe in the coming days.

The National Weather Service is predicting near-certain Arctic cold conditions for the Pikes Peak region from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15.

PPROEM said the coldest days are predicted to be Sunday and Monday, with highs possibly only in the single digits and lower teens, and wind chills possibly dipping down to -20 to -30 degrees during the overnight and early-morning hours, with some light snow expected.

Now, PPROEM is offering tips for households to stay safe during the next few days:

Safety Tips

Have warm clothing, blankets, hand warmers, and other cold-weather gear and supplies in your vehicle’s emergency kit

Don’t travel in icy conditions

Bring animals inside and protect livestock from wind and snow

Dress in loose layers and protect exposed skin from possible frostbite

Know the symptoms and treatment for frostbite and hypothermia

Small children and older adults are at greater risk in extreme cold

Check on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable

The bitter cold temperatures are prime conditions for frostbite. UCHealth says symptoms of frostbite include; redness or pain in the affected area, purple to white or grayish-yellow skin, skin that feels abnormally firm or waxy, numbness, blisters or black skin in severe cases.

UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center has tips if someone suspects they have frostbite:

Frostbite Prevention

Prevent additional exposure to the cold

Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15 to 30 minutes

Do not rub the affected area, as this can cause tissue damage

Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling

Use over-the-counter pain medication like ibuprofen if the affected area is painful upon warming

Try to avoid walking on frostbitten feet

Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) are prepared for homes to be cranking their thermostats as temperatures drop, but they are recommending people be mindful of how hard they are working their furnaces.

Home Preparation

Set thermostats no higher than 68 degrees when at home, and 60 degrees when away from home

Check your furnace filter and change it once a month in the winter

Open cabinets with piping, buy pipe insulation, and let faucets drip, but catch water in a bucket to avoid waste

Do not use ovens, stoves, barbeque grills, or any propane-powered devices to heat your home to avoid fire and carbon monoxide hazards

Make sure you have working CO2 monitors in your home

If you experience a power outage, contact your specific utility provider or visit its website for more information on power outages. Refer to Springs Utilities’ online outage map for electric outage information and status updates, and do not call (719) 448-4800 unless you are reporting a downed electric line, a tree into an electric line, or some other utilities-related emergency that poses a safety risk.

Homeless Response

People living in El Paso County who need referrals for food, emergency sheltering, utility assistance, clothing or other services should contact Pikes Peak United Way.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are standing by to provide support to those experiencing homelessness during periods of extreme cold.

The Springs Rescue Mission and The Sanctuary Church serve as the region’s two main warming shelters, and Hope COS is also prepared to offer pop-up shelters for those in need.

Springs Rescue Mission is also currently looking for volunteers or financial donations to help with the expected increase in people seeking aid this weekend.

CSFD said one of the main takeaways this weekend is to check on your neighbors and don’t hesitate to call 911 if you see smoke or you suspect your neighbor might be in trouble.