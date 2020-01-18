Preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time, Americans will be filling out the U.S. Census online.

“(Census) is very far-reaching, almost every single facet of your life for the next ten years will be affected one way or another by the decennial census,” Census Media Specialist Jennifer Hillmann said.

The Pikes Peak Region and most of the country will be receiving their Census Bureau mail by mid-March. People can respond to the questionnaire by phone, mail or online.

“That’s the biggest difference between the 2020 census and the 2010 census is that the 2020 census is available online,” Hillman said. “We are the federal government and getting with the times.”

However, the government is warning people to be on the lookout for potential scams.

“The census is not going to send you unsolicited E-mails to request participation in the census but there will probably be some phishing e-mails that may look like the Census but it’s not the Census Bureau,” Hillmann said

Census takers will still be out collecting responses, and conducting quality check interviews. Here’s what you can do to make sure the person at your door is real.

Check to see if they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Field staff will also be carrying bags and laptops with the bureau logo on them.

They won’t ask you for your Social Security number, personal banking information, money or donations.

To learn more about the 2020 Census click here.