(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The federal reprieve from student loan payments is coming to an end next month and Ent Credit Union is offering some advice on how to prepare for this adjustment.

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Ent, said the first thing borrowers should do is identify their student loan servicer(s). If you’re not sure who is servicing your federal student loans, log on to www.studentaid.gov and view your Dashboard.

Shellito said once you’ve figured out who is servicing your loans, make sure your loan servicer and Federal Student Aid have up-to-date contact information so you can receive important updates about your student loans. This can be done by contacting your loan servicer and updating your personal information on your studentaid.gov account.

Anyone with questions or concerns about resuming payments, or who needs to update their banking information should contact their servicer, according to Shellito.

Your servicer will also be able to determine what your payment will be starting in October and beyond. If your payment is not affordable, they may be able to help you find an alternative payment option, such as an Income-Driven Repayment Plan.

Shellito warned that scammers are using this opportunity to target student loan borrowers and take advantage of confusion around the pandemic and reputable student loan forgiveness programs, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Warning signs to watch out for include someone contacting you and asking for personal information or money to suspend your student loan payment.

Shellito said if someone claims you are eligible for immediate loan forgiveness through “Biden Loan Forgiveness” or “CARES Act Loan Forgiveness,” it’s a scam. She said these programs do not exist.

Ent offers financial coaches that can help create budgets and financial plans for free. More information can be found on their website.