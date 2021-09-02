Prepare for ‘season of shivers’: Farmer’s Almanac releases winter outlook

DENVER (KDVR) — The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Prepare for a season of shivers.”

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

So what does this all mean for Colorado? Well, the Farmer’s Almanac has our state split into four parts:

Mild, wet

Mild, snowy

Cold, dry

Mild, dry

Credit: Farmer’s Almanac

The western half of the state is in the cold and dry section. The majority of the eastern half of the state is in the mild and snowy section. And the southeast part of the state is in the mild and wet category. A very small section of the southcentral part of the state is in the mild and dry outlook.

The Farmer’s Almanac says above-average snowfall is expected to track into northeastern Colorado.