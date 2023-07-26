Evacuations ordered for wildland fire in Teller County

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 7/26/2023 2:00 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — An evacuation order is now in effect for the Palmer Village subdivision as a wildland fire continues to burn near Manchester Place in Teller County. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), “Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.”

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

ORIGINAL STORY: Pre-evacuation warning for wildland fire in Teller County

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 7/26/2023 1:21 p.m.

A pre-evacuation warning is now in effect for the Druid Hills Subdivision as a wildland fire continues to burn near Manchester Place in Teller County.

WEDNESDAY 7/26/2023 1:14 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning those living in the Twin Rock and Palmer Village subdivisions that a pre-evacuation warning is in effect due to a wildland fire.

TCSO said just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 that the fire is burning off Highway 24 between Florissant and Divide, near Manchester Place and the closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Road.

TCSO advises those living in the area to be ready to evacuate, but if you need extra time or help, consider leaving now. Also if you are in danger TCSO said to evacuate immediately.