Pre-evacuation notice for people living in Howard as Decker Fire continues to burn

SALIDA, Colo., — The Fremont County Sheriff’s office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for Zones 2 and 3 of Howard as the Decker Fire continues to burn.

Currently, all of Howard (Zone 1, 2, 3) are under pre-evacuation status.

An existing spot fire on the southeast corner of the fire area has increased in size and intensity Saturday morning. The spot fire is in a hard-to-reach remote wilderness area.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (11:30 a.m.)

The fire is now at 7,105 acres and 15% contained. 851 personnel are currently working to put out the fire.

Crews and aerial resources are heading to the area for assessment and action.

Follow the Decker Fire Facebook page for more information and daily updates.