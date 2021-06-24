Prayer vigil held for Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Shrine of St. Anne Catholic Parish/Community hosted a prayer vigil on Thursday night to pray for peace and for fallen officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed during a shooting in Olde Town on Monday.

Attendees are also remembered Johnny Hurley, who was killed in the tragedy.

The vigil was being held at 7555 Grant Place at 7 p.m. A full video of the vigil can be seen above.

St. Anne’s shared the announcement on Facebook:

“Please join the St. Anne’s community as we come together to pray for peace and for #Arvada fallen Officer Gordon Beesley. We will hold a prayer vigil on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.”