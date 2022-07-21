COLORADO SPRINGS — At a public meeting on Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Library District’s (PPLD) Board of Trustees took their first steps to place an initiative on the ballot for November 8, 2022, to ask voters for additional funding.

According to an announcement made by PPLD, the last time voters approved a tax increase for PPLD was 36 years ago. Since then, the population of El Paso County has nearly doubled, with 400,000 more residents than in 1986. The Library also recognizes that the needs sought by those in the Pikes Peak region has changed immensely. This ranges from the Library’s physical and digital collections, to access to technology, community spaces, and programs for the youngest learners in our community.

Currently, PPLD has 16 facilities, three mobile library services, and a large online hub of resources available to more than 700,000 residents across 2,070 square miles. With additional funds, the Library District said it would be able to better meet the needs and demands of our growing community via Library resources, services, and spaces.

PPLD said the Library could use additional funding in the following ways:

Support early childhood literacy and development via Library services, programs, and resources

via Library services, programs, and resources Expand community spaces available for use by nonprofits, businesses, and other community groups

available for use by nonprofits, businesses, and other community groups Expand the Library’s physical and digital collections , including books, magazines, movies, music, research databases, online resource centers, and other things like board and yard games, outdoor and sporting equipment, and gardening and other tools

, including books, magazines, movies, music, research databases, online resource centers, and other things like board and yard games, outdoor and sporting equipment, and gardening and other tools Improve access to technology for families and individuals across El Paso County like K-12 students, adult learners, jobseekers, and residents in more rural communities

for families and individuals across El Paso County like K-12 students, adult learners, jobseekers, and residents in more rural communities Expand Library service hours and locations across the county so people can more easily access what they need when and where it’s convenient for them

The resolution was approved at the July 20 Board Meeting, indicating the Library’s intent to participate in the general election, to ask voters to approve additional funding.