(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) cardholders can now access no-cost passes to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center (USOPTC) as they become the newest additions to PPLD’s Culture Pass program.

Starting Monday, March, 20, anyone age 12 and up with a valid PPLD library card can access 10 different museums and attractions in El Paso County and Denver. USOPM and USOPTC will offer two daily passes, each for two adults and four children 12-years-old and younger.

USOPM and USOPTC join eight other partner organizations including;

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

The Money Museum

ProRodeo Museum and Hall of Fame

Pikes Peak Children’s Museum

Rock Ledge Ranch Historical Site

Space Foundation Discovery Center

Western Museum of Mining & Industry

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

USOPTC rejoins the Culture Pass program after temporarily suspending its participation in 2020 to abide by COVID-19 safety measures to protect Olympic athletes during the pandemic.

“Teaming up with PPLD offers a great way to connect Library cardholders with an immersive and universally accessible look into the journey of America’s greatest athletes,” said Tommy Schield, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. “We welcome PPLD families to take their library card to the next level and join us for this truly inspiring experience.”

The passes are available for checkout, similar to eBooks or other electronic resources. Patrons can log in to the online reservation page and book a pass up to 30 days in advance.

Patrons can then print their confirmation, which will serve as their ticket, directly from home or at any Library location.