PPIR's 'Magic of Lights' to debut first ever light show

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get ready to get dazzled this holiday season at the first-ever, Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) light display starting Nov. 18 through Jan. 1.

“Magic of Lights” will make its debut at Pikes Peak International Raceway, featuring dozens of displays including a 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, Big Foot Monster Trucks, Winter Wonderland, as well as Magic of Lights favorites such as 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland and the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights… for the first time ever and hope it becomes an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live.

Courtesy of PPIR

Created with over two million sparkling lights, the event will be a festive experience for guests of all ages. PPIR says the event took 3,750 manhours to complete setup. Ten miles of steel were used to design, bend, cut and weld into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each giant winter holiday scene. Each display has about ten miles of LED lighting installed with ten different colors of LED bulbs used in the show. All scenes are built in-house with some being as high as 32 ft tall and as long as several hundred feet, states PPIR.

“Pikes Peak International Raceway is thrilled to bring this unique, family-oriented experience to Southern Colorado. Our expansive property allows patrons to enjoy over a mile and a half of dazzling holiday lights where larger-than-life displays are brought to life.” Says Joe Garone, COO of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Magic of Lights will shine daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for any day starting at $15 per vehicle.