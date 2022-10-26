(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — For the first time, the Pikes Peak International Raceway will host the Magic of Lights festival, a holiday lights display featuring dozens of light designs and over a million individual LED lights.

The Magic of Lights is a family-friendly holiday event; a drive-through experience designed for families to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles. Families will see light displays like a 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Barbie, Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs, Big Foot Monster Trucks, the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, and more.

Tickets are on sale, starting at $15 per vehicle, and tickets can be purchased online. Nightly shows begin on Friday, Nov. 18, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Daily hours are from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.