(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Nov. 15 The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) along with the Northside Walmart teamed up to package and deliver 100 Thanksgiving meals to families.

PPD released a video of the event, officers and Walmart staff worked together to assemble the gift baskets containing ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal.

After the meals were assembled, PPD and Walmart traveled around the community and delivered the meals to families in need.