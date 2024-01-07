(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a deadly shooting resulting in the death of a woman, and leaving a man hospitalized early Friday morning, on Jan 7.

PPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 just after midnight. Officers found shots had been fired and were told a car had driven away from the scene.

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

PPD then received another call from a person saying they had been shot in their car on West Highway 50 and had driven to the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds and were both transported to the hospital. The woman later died due to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a homicide, according to PPD.