(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a deadly shooting resulting in the death of a woman, and leaving a man hospitalized early Sunday morning, on Jan 7.

PPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West U.S. Highway 50 just before 12:30 a.m. Officers found shots had been fired and were told a car had driven away from the scene.

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

Courtesy: Dez Rowe

PPD then received another call from a person saying they were in a car in the 700 block of West Highway 50 when someone began shooting at them. The caller reported they drove away and were at the intersection of Jerry Murphy Road and Desert Flower Boulevard, and two people inside the car were shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, who were later transported to the hospital. The woman later died due to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a homicide, according to PPD.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 553-3335.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.