(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the afternoon hours of Sunday, Jan. 7.

According to PPD, on Sunday at around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Catalpa Street near South Joplin Avenue about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man who appeared to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation, PPD said police were told a second victim had been given a ride to the hospital. Officers were informed that the hospital had called and reported an unknown man with apparent gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the hospital. Medical personnel attempted to treat the man but he died from his injuries.

PPD is investigating the incident as a homicide. If anyone has information about this incident, PPD is encouraging them to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Phil Vigil at (719) 553-3354.