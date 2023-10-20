(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A months-long investigation into stolen vehicles throughout Southern Colorado led to the arrests of five minors, one of whom is accused of Attempted First Degree Murder stemming from an August 2023 shooting, according to the Pueblo Pueblo Department (PPD).

PPD said over the past several months, detectives have been investigating and have since recovered multiple stolen vehicles, more specifically Kia and Hyundais, from Pueblo, Fountain, and Colorado Springs. Detectives later identified a group of minors, both boys and girls, between the ages of 12 to 15 years old, who referred to themselves as, “The Kia Boys.”

Police said arrest warrants were obtained for eight of the minors, with charges including motor vehicle theft, robbery, and criminal mischief. As of Friday, Oct. 20, five out of the eight have been arrested on these warrants, booked into juvenile detention facilities and police said in accordance with state law, released on monitoring devices.

PPD said a 15-year-old teen, who is part of the “Kia Boys,” was arrested on eight separate counts of motor vehicle theft. The teen was also named a suspect in a shooting that happened in Pueblo on Aug. 17, 2023. Detectives investigated the incident and later obtained an arrest warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder, which the teen was later arrested on and booked into a juvenile detention facility.